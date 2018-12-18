How Ceda Members Keep Your Business Running…

It’s no over-exaggeration to say service engineers are an integral part of any commercial kitchen operation. If equipment breaks down it has the potential to halt service or even temporarily close a kitchen. In a hospital or school environment, where for vulnerable patients and students, and staff, this is their only food resource, this simply isn’t an option.

Investment in equipment maintenance and breakdown contracts is therefore essential.

In an attempt to show how ceda Members keep the foodservice and catering industry on track, the trade organisation has put together a short video that it hopes will provide an understanding of the benefits and advantages of dealing with a ceda Member.

Many ceda Member organisations have dozens, in some cases 100s, of service engineers on the road every day looking after every element of equipment found in a commercial kitchen. From John O’Groats to Lands End they cover the breadth of the country repairing, replacing, maintaining and servicing equipment in educational, hospitality, healthcare and fine dining establishments. It’s estimated there are nearly 1000 ceda engineers!

“Our service engineers really are the unsung heroes of the foodservice and catering industries.” says Adam Mason, Director General of ceda. “Without them businesses and organisations from the local cafe to the Michelin starred restaurant and every other facility with commercial catering equipment would suffer. This Christmas period we urge business owners and Facilities Mangers, particularly those in the hospitality sector who will be gearing up for their busiest period, to contact their equipment suppliers and book a maintenance service.”

To view the ‘Keep on Running’ video please visit the ceda YouTube channel. Whilst you’re there, please subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss future videos from ceda.