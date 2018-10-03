How Long Brits Spend Deciding Where To Eat Out?

New research has revealed that Brits spend more than five hours a year deciding where to eat out. But with so many restaurants and new foods to chose from, is this really that surprising?

The fussy bunch that we are, the OnePoll survey (conducted by Meerkat Meals) found that such choice is making ‘the whole experience difficult’ for many. With the average Brit eating out at least once a month, more than half “play their meal choices ‘safe’” by eating at the same places time and time again.

They also agreed that choosing a restaurant everyone likes “takes the fun out of the experience,’ and would rather the decision was taken out of their hands.

And it gets even more difficult, and time consuming, when eating out with four or more people. Nearly half surveyed admitted that choosing where to eat in a group takes on average 25 minutes – equating to over five hours over a year.

So what cuisines do the nation rate the most?

Top 10 cuisines Brits choose when dining out

Pub food

Italian

Chinese

Indian

American

Mexican

Thai

Spanish

Mediterranean

French

Top 10 cuisines Brits would like to try more when dining out

Caribbean

Thai

Greek

Japanese

Chinese

Mediterranean

Moroccan

Spanish

Mexican

Vietnamese

Julie Daniels from Compare the Market, concluded: “Everyone loves dining out, and with such a wide selection of restaurants and cuisines so easily accessible, we’re a nation spoilt for choice.

