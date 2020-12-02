How Spray Sanitisation Could Bring Back Consumer Confidence To The Hospitality And Travel Trade

Introducing PORTiBAC, a medicinal grade disinfection ‘fogging’ system fully BS certified to kill Covid-19 on surfaces

PORTiBAC, a new state of the art, medical grade disinfection ‘fogging system’ is launching this month to offer the hospitality and travel industries a safe environment for staff and customers and to return consumer confidence to these struggling industries.

The new normal of ‘living with COVID’ in hospitality and travel has demanded new practices that hadn’t previously been undertaken. Once such innovation that has been thrown into the spotlight is the practice of ‘fogging’ or spraying large areas, to help eradicate 99.999% of viruses which could be living on a surface.

The PORTiBAC spray systems use a unique sanitising solution, made in the UK to British Safety Standards, that is alcohol-free and contains no chlorides or ammonium salts, ensuring it is safe to use in all environments. The viricidal solution is bactericidal and effective against common harmful pathogenic bacteria including SARS-CoV-2 e. Coli and Covod-19 to 99.999%.

An essential and effective tool in protecting and preventing the spread of pathogenic microbes, PORTiBAC joins in the battle to keep everyone healthy, especially during this current pandemic.

Comments founder Mike Cohen of The HANDiGROUP.com, which makes PORTiBAC: “Visible, effective sanitisation is vital during the economy’s recovery phase, and methods of fogging or spray sanitisation are essential to make all environments safer. Disinfection fogging is a method of application that rivals the conventional application of other cleaning chemicals.

“Where annual disinfection and sanitisation may miss hard to reach areas, ‘fogging’ ensures that the micro droplets of disinfectant are dispensed to cover all surfaces, penetrate cracks and crevices and high level objects”. PORTiBAC can reach the areas that other sanitising equipment cannot reach.

PORTiBAC Spray Systems are easy to use by existing personnel – full training can be given, or there is the option to call in PORTiBAC’S sanitising squad who can undertake the task of fogging for you.

Available in three different scents – fragrant cinnamon, tropical citrus and very vanilla, there are four fogging spray systems for the hospitality, leisure and travel trade :

PORTiBAC, 800ML CORDLESS SPRAY GUN – ‘Certified to Kill Covid-19’

This cordless gun sprayer has a simple mission – to sanitise a pub/restaurant and all small to medium size spaces including buses and train carriages within minutes. With its easy to carry case, the PORTiBAC 800ML SPRAY GUN is ready to go anywhere. Available in 3 finishes – metallic matt gold, brushed silver and brilliant white. Comes with FREE 800ML solution. PORTiBAC 800ML bottles are available to purchase for easy replacements or 5L & 10L tubs are also available for easy refill.

PORTiBAC 200C CORDLESS

Got a larger area to sanitise but no power points? The 200C is a cordless 2L fogging system that enables the user to move around easily and recharge when finished. Comes with 10L of Tropical Citrus scented solution to leave the whole area smelling clean and safe. Available in Matt Black.

PORTiBAC 1500 10L BackPack

From a wedding venue to a concert arena, football stadium to school, airport to train station, the PORTiBAC 1500 has a 10L capacity and 8 metre length cord, enabling this backpack fogger to make short work of a big area. When turnaround times are tight, equip a team with the PORTiBAC 1500 and a daunting challenge is quickly and effectively solved. Alternatively call in our PORTiBAC SANITISING SQUAD and they will arrive ready prepared to sanitise areas others cannot reach, making it simple to sanitised for your venue.

Continues Cohen: “As people continue to return to hotels, bars and restaurants, even despite the new 10pm curfew, and passengers come back to the skies and stations, these industries must do everything they can to give these cautious returnees the confidence to become regular customers again.”

E-mail- info@portibac.com

Phone- 03330 442 442

Web- http://portibac.com/