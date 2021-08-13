How the Foodhub EPOS System Can Help Local Businesses Flourish

Leeds based Archers Sweets sells everything from traditional pick ‘n’ mix through to American candy, and has seen huge success since the opening of its first bricks-and-mortar shop in 2018.
Owner, Natasha Archer, like many other business owners, found that the pandemic heavily impacted her business model, as when national lockdown hit, her delivery orders soared.
Although delighted with the immediate jump in tele- phone order volume,Archer and her team started to become increasingly overwhelmed with delivery orders, leaving them little time to focus on the running of the shop.
Archer needed to find a solution quickly that didn’t mean handing over her hard-earned profits in com- mission.That’s when she discovered leading POS plat- form, Foodhub.
Joining Foodhub meant they had access to a world class EPOS system that would allow them to easily and effectively manage order volume. Instead of manually organising each customer order, the system allowed them to fully digitise and streamline the process, affording staff less stress and more time to spend with customers in the shop.
24/7 support means help is always at hand should they require assistance with the system.
Not only did Archer find that she was saving money and her team were less pressured, but the new system led to increased customer acquisition, as many local people appreciated being able to use the website to check the sweet treats available and then place an order ready to be picked up or delivered to the door.
Natasha Archer, owner of Archers Sweets, said: “Signing up to Foodhub has massively helped the business.We’ve gained lots more customers since implementing the EPOS system and the staff are under much less pressure. Joining Foodhub is the best thing we ever did; it’s made our lives so much easier.”
Ardian Mula, Foodhub’s CEO said: “We are delighted to have Archers Sweets onboard as one of our partners and thrilled at the level of success they have seen so far simply by using our order management system. In addition, Foodhub is the only major food ordering app that won’t charge a commission per order. Instead, our commission-free subscription model means they gain full access to our leading EPOS system for a monthly fixed cost, meaning our partners save significantly every month when compared to other rival platforms.”
“As part of our EPOS offering, we provide a complete turn-key solution to get food delivery businesses online. Our clients receive their own e-commerce platform, order management system and access to thousands of Foodhub customers. It can really help businesses such as Archers Sweets evolve their e- commerce offering and allow them to be agile at a time when they need to most, alongside the cost saving benefits.”
Foodhub is encouraging independent business owners to take advantage of the current appetite for e- commerce and delivery orders and sign up to the site.
With Foodhub the full order value goes direct to the business as they do not charge a commission on orders.This is unique compared to other EPOS providers who charge up to 10% per transaction. Instead, Foodhub charge their partners a set monthly fee to trade with them, making for a much more stable and manageable cost.
