How the Foodhub EPOS System Can Help Local Businesses Flourish

Leeds based Archers Sweets sells everything from traditional pick ‘n’ mix through to American candy, and has seen huge success since the opening of its first bricks-and-mortar shop in 2018.

Owner, Natasha Archer, like many other business owners, found that the pandemic heavily impacted her business model, as when national lockdown hit, her delivery orders soared.

Although delighted with the immediate jump in tele- phone order volume,Archer and her team started to become increasingly overwhelmed with delivery orders, leaving them little time to focus on the running of the shop.

Archer needed to find a solution quickly that didn’t mean handing over her hard-earned profits in com- mission.That’s when she discovered leading POS plat- form, Foodhub.

Joining Foodhub meant they had access to a world class EPOS system that would allow them to easily and effectively manage order volume. Instead of manually organising each customer order, the system allowed them to fully digitise and streamline the process, affording staff less stress and more time to spend with customers in the shop.

24/7 support means help is always at hand should they require assistance with the system.

Not only did Archer find that she was saving money and her team were less pressured, but the new system led to increased customer acquisition, as many local people appreciated being able to use the website to check the sweet treats available and then place an order ready to be picked up or delivered to the door.

Natasha Archer, owner of Archers Sweets, said: “Signing up to Foodhub has massively helped the business.We’ve gained lots more customers since implementing the EPOS system and the staff are under much less pressure. Joining Foodhub is the best thing we ever did; it’s made our lives so much easier.”