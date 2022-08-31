How to Cut Water Use, Bills and CO2 in One Simple Step

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality businesses could slash CO2 footprints, cut water use by hundreds of thousands of litres each year, and annually save over £1,200 on every three urinals operated, simply by switching to waterless technology.

These findings have been released by Smarti Environmental, the UK’s leading waterless urinal business, following one of the driest and hottest summers in living memory, leading to water shortages, and drought measures across the UK.

The savings are possible with the installation of Smarti Environmental’s eco-friendly waterless Vortex triple seal valve (TSV), which has been designed to cut urinal running bills by over half, at the same time as eliminating bad urinal smells, and blockages commonly experienced in flushing urinals.

Ending the need for water, the eco-friendly, retro-fit Vortex valve typically saves 100,000 litres of clean water and 105kg CO2 per urinal, per year. It also prevents airborne infections caused by flushing urinals, which have been shown to spread 500,000 germs per inch, per flush, landing on skin, surfaces and clothing, spreading viruses including Covid-19, influenza and norovirus.

The Vortex TSV fits 98% of all urinals, which means that businesses can retain their existing urinal bowls, and it also provides the fastest draining waterless urinal solution on the market.

Utilising an eco-friendly bio-block enzyme ring and integrated bio-tablet that breaks down uric acid and bio film proteins, the valve not only makes urine PH neutral – a world first – but it also prevents costly and damaging back-fill flooding caused by the chemical reaction between urine and water, which leads to uric salt and biofilm build-up that often blocks flushing urinal waste pipes.

With the ability to be fitted in under a day, Smarti’s waterless urinal solutions offer a great way to cut costs, carbon and water use simply, easily and with the minimum of fuss, enabling hospitality businesses to function even during periods of water shortages.

