HRC And IFE To Unite In 2021 To Create The UK’s Largest Food, Drink, Catering & Hospitality Event

Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) and the International Food & Drink Exhibition (IFE) will unite 22-24 March 2021 at London ExCeL to create the UK’s largest food, drink, catering and hospitality celebration of the year.

In response to increased industry demand due to an ever-evolving environment, HRC and IFE including Pro2Pac will take place annually from 2021 onwards. A wealth of innovation and thirst for knowledge have been two of the driving forces for uniting the events along with delivering the sector an opportunity to meet the whole supply chain under one roof.

In what is already a very competitive market, now more so than ever, it’s important to educate the industry and help them prepare for the year ahead. The event will provide industry professionals an opportunity to find the latest innovations, stay up to date with consumer trends and network with more than 45,000 retail, hospitality and foodservice professionals across three days.

Portfolio Director of Food, Drink & Hospitality at Montgomery, Soraya Gadelrab said ‘We are extremely excited about the opportunities we feel uniting the events will bring, and with more time pressure placed on everyone in the trade, we hope to provide an unmissable one stop shop for industry professionals on a global platform.’

HRC is the UK’s largest and most prestigious event for the hospitality and foodservice industry with its next edition set to take place 3-5 March 2020 at London ExCeL. HRC will welcome 650 suppliers showcasing ground-breaking products from big brands to innovative start-ups in catering equipment, food, drink, technology, interior design and tabletop solutions. To cater to the industries thirst for knowledge, HRC educates 20,000 visitors on the latest trends and issues plus plays host to the UK’s most prestigious chef competition – Salon Culinaire.

IFE is the home of food & drink innovation, welcoming 1,250 innovative, global and cutting-edge food & drink manufacturers. 25,000 visitors from retail, wholesale, hospitality and foodservice attend to gain insight into the latest trends, understand what’s new in the market and network with their peers.

Pro2Pac will complete the events’ 360 supply chain offering, showcasing the very best of manufacturing innovation, packaging solutions and labelling products alongside an inspiring seminar programme to uncover the future of packaging.