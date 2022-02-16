HRC Reveals Speaker Line-Up For 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) has unveiled its 2022 seminar programme, with an all-star line-up of hospitality brands and industry leaders. The event, which takes place on 21-23 March at ExCeL London, will reunite the hospitality and foodservice industry for three packed days of learning, networking and product discovery.

HRC has partnered with EXP101 for this year’s event to curate the programme of content for the Vision Stage, designed by Harp Design, which will be focussing on a range of timely topics and trends affecting hoteliers, publicans, restauranteurs and professional caterers.

After a two-year period which has seen significant evolution in the use of hospitality tech, the show’s Tech X stage will host sessions examining best practice in implementing new technology and where to make smart investments for hospitality businesses.

HRC Event Manager Ronda Annesley: “HRC 2022 is jam-packed with content tackling some of the

most important topics, challenges and opportunities in the world of foodservice and hospitality.

“We’re thrilled to be working with some fantastic content partners who have brought exciting new insights, speakers and talking points to this year’s seminar programme.”

Monday 21 March

Day One of the show will kick off with ‘The return of the pub’ on the Vision Stage, during which KAM, the British Institute of Innkeeping, Louise Maclean of Signature Pubs and Anthony Pender of Yummy Pubs will be discussing the impact that the past two years have had on the pub and bar sector and some of the new opportunities that have emerged since restrictions eased in the UK.

One of the biggest challenges to emerge in recent years has been staffing shortages in the hospitality and foodservice industry, and 21 March will see an all-star panel hosted by Keiron Bailey of EXP101 and featuring Chris Gamm of Springboard, Mark McCulloch, Founder of Hospitality Rising, Abi Dunn of Sixty Eight People and UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls take to the stage to discuss the changing approaches needed in recruitment and retention.

Dunn commented: “We’ve seen operators struggling with staff shortages throughout the pandemic at all levels, not just in recruitment but also in retention. Some of the more successful businesses to tackle this have collaborated with marketing teams, made smart use of technology and have understood that there is a need to invest in people.”

Tuesday 22 March

Day Two of the show will see HRC’s Chef Ambassador Michel Roux Jr take to the stage to discuss shifting kitchen cultures with a panel of top UK chefs.

This will be followed by Katie Rose, CFO and COO of Market Halls and Andy Dyson, Business Development Director – New Concepts at Revolution, revealing how diversifying your offering can grow and protect your business.

On the Tech X stage, KAM Founder Katy Moses will be joined by Yummy Pubs Founder Tim Foster and Philip Thorley of Thorley Taverns to discuss how hospitality tech can benefit both pubs and their patrons.

Wednesday 23 March

The third and final day of HRC will be putting people on the agenda with a session from The People Collective featuring John Mason of Sideways, Leanne Tester, Learning & Development Manager at Pizza Pilgrims, Grind’s Head of People Preeya Parker and Avi Collins, Head of People at Tapas Revolution.

Tech on Toast Editor and EXP101 Founder Chris Fletcher will then be joined on stage by pointOne EPoS Founder Steven Rolfe, Dub Lee of Honest Burgers and William Connors of Popeyes for a discussion around all things digital transformation, and how technology has elevated the online offering of leading hospitality brands.

The Staff Canteen Live

Across the three days of the show, the UK’s leading chef’s will be recreating some of their favourite dishes live and sharing their expertise with visitors to the event as part of The Staff Canteen Live.

Cooking on Monday 21 March will be the Head Chef of The Grill at The Dorchester, Tom Booton; followed by Head Chef of Michelin-starred Tony Parkin at the Tudor Room; Chef Owner of Michelin-starred Salt in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Paul Foster; and last but not least, Jean Delport, Head Chef at the one Michelin-starred Restaurant Interlude of Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens.

On Tuesday 22 March Asimakis Chaniotis of Michelin-starred Pied à Terre will be taking to the stage, followed by award-winning Chef at The Conrad London St James’, Sally Abé; Chef Patron of Michelin-starred The Angel at Hetton, Michael Wignall; and famed Chef Patron of Ynyshir, Gareth Ward.

Last but not least, on Wednesday 23 March, The Staff Canteen Live will be joined by Nick Beardshaw of Kerridge’s Bar and Grill; Chef Patron of The Beehive Dom Chapman; newly-appointed Head Chef of three Michelin-starred The Fat Duck, Oli Williamson, and Head Chef at Michelin-starred Ikoyi, Jeremy Chan.