HRC Trend Trails: Find the Solution to YOUR Problem

What’s the biggest pain in a foodservice operator’s business? Sustainability? Staff retention? Food safety? Cost control?

Whatever it is, the CESA Trend Trails at HRC 2020 offer an answer. The trails have been constructed to show how specific equipment can provide solutions for these pains. For example, technologically advanced dishwashers can reduce water, energy and chemical consumption, reducing costs and enhancing sustainability credentials.

Visitors can pick up their Trend Trails map from the CESA stand, P621. Each trail will lead the visitor to a variety of companies whose equipment can help with a specific pain. The trials cover six broad areas, sustainability, cost management, operational, staff, customer focus and food. Each area is subdivided – for example, ‘Food’ has two trails, one covering food safety and the other food and flavour trends.

A focus on the CESA stand itself will be the major changes that are occurring as the industry’s leading trade association changes its name. From March 2020 CESA becomes the Foodservice Equipment Association, or FEA. Members of the FEA secretariat will be on the stand to explain the new structure of the Association. This includes sector-dedicated committees, which are tasked, amongst other things, with driving their area and informing the market about new developments. There are 14 committees covering areas such as refrigeration, beverage systems and service and spares.

The Catering Equipment Suppliers Association (CESA) is the authoritative voice of the foodservice equipment industry, representing 200 companies who supply, service and maintain all types of commercial catering equipment – from utensils to full kitchen schemes. For more information on CESA visit www.cesa.org.uk