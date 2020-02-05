HS French Flint – The Glass Container Specialists

HS French Flint Ltd are very pleased to be exhibiting at the Source Trade Show again this year and are looking forward to seeing Old Friends as well as New Contacts on STAND H16.

Having moved into a new and larger showroom overlooking the River Thames near Tower Bridge we have continued to expand our range and have even more wonderful glass jars and bottles to show you this year. Please have a look at our website www.frenchflint.com or give us a call on 020 7237 1750.

HS French Flint Limited, The Gallery, Springalls Wharf, 25a Bermondsey Wall West, London SE16