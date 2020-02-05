Latest:

CLH News: Caterer, Licensee & Hotelier News

All the latest news, products and developments for pubs, restaurants, hotels and the catering and hospitality industry.

Products & Services 

HS French Flint – The Glass Container Specialists

News ,
HS French Flint - The Glass Container Specialists, HS French Flint &#8211; The Glass Container Specialists

HS French Flint Ltd are very pleased to be exhibiting at the Source Trade Show again this year and are looking forward to seeing Old Friends as well as New Contacts on STAND H16.

Having moved into a new and larger showroom overlooking the River Thames near Tower Bridge we have continued to expand our range and have even more wonderful glass jars and bottles to show you this year. Please have a look at our website www.frenchflint.com or give us a call on 020 7237 1750.

HS French Flint Limited, The Gallery, Springalls Wharf, 25a Bermondsey Wall West, London SE16

Sign up to the CLH Newsletter!

Sign up to receive highlights of the latest industry news and more from CLH News, delivered directly to your inbox twice a week!

Never see this message again.