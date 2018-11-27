Hunt Is On For Best Licensed Premises As Prestigious Scottish Award Entries Open

The hunt is on for Scotland’s most responsible licensed premises as the annual Best Bar None awards get underway.

The awards celebrate the best bars, nightclubs and licensed premises who, as part of BBN’s national accreditation scheme, promote socially responsible drinking and customer safety.

Entries are now open and with 460 members in 58 towns and cities across Scotland, Best Bar None is expecting some “top notch” examples of venues who promote a great and safe night out, said Best Bar None.

There are 10 categories: Pub, Independent Pub, Bar, Independent Bar, Hotel Bar, Nightclub, Specialist Entertainment Venue, Heart of the Community, Newcomer and Innovation in Social Responsibility. There is also a National Champion award.

National Best Bar None Coordinator Stewart Denny said:

“Our accreditation scheme has had a hugely successful year, with more members and an even wider geographical spread. So we’re excited to celebrate them with this year’s Best Bar None awards. We’re expecting a high calibre of entries and some top-notch examples of good practice in the licensed trade.”

Last year’s BBN National Award went to WG13, a Kilmarnock venue with a social conscience and a heart which continues to reap the benefits of being part of the BBN scheme.

At the glittering BBN Awards ceremony in March, WG13 also scooped the Best Specialist Entertainment Award for its unique take on supporting the hospitality trade and young persons with challenges to gain experience, training and work skills. WG13, part of CVO (Community Voluntary Organisation) East Ayrshire, nurtures, develops and trains young people, offering them a positive future and life skills.

WG13’s Senior Job Coach Nicola Caldwell recalls the overwhelming support she and her colleagues received as they were presented with their awards. The assembled crowd of more than 300 guests, all members of the hospitality and licensed trade, gave the team a standing ovation.

“I was overwhelmed by the reaction, it was so unexpected,” says Nicola. “The whole Best Bar None journey has been a really positive experience and it has given the work the team does credibility in the hospitality sector.

“The Best Bar None Awards feel like they are about the real people who work in the trade. It has been an eye opener and cemented WG13’s reputation as a safe social venue with a twist.”

Stewart Denny of BBN added: “Best Bar None accreditation supports delivery of safe and inclusive social spaces which WG13 most certainly is. The aim of the scheme is to align with licensing objectives whilst rewarding social responsibility and duty of care, resulting in safer communities. In the case of WG13, a key outcome was supporting staff to aim for their goals and dreams.”

The Best Bar None scheme’s vision is to have a scheme in every Local Authority Area in Scotland over the next three years. Currently it has a presence in 19 authorities.

For more information on Best Bar None and information on how to enter the awards through a local BBN coordinator visit www.bbnscotland.co.uk.