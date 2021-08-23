Hybrid Heating For The Modern Property

EHC offer a comprehensive Range of Electric Products that are all controlled by the well- established DSR Technology Control System. It enables you to select a Hybrid Heating Solution from the range for the various rooms within your property to suit your design style and budget – the choice is yours.

All DSR Controlled Heaters are manually operated using the “easy to use” Controller located on the Heater. They also have Wi-Fi capability that can be activated when you purchase the optional DSR Smart Gateway which will allow you to control your Heaters Anytime, Anywhere 24/7 up to a maximum of 30 Heaters per gateway using our free bespoke APP.

The DSR Control APP has many features designed to enhance your comfort levels and provide essential information regarding your heating system.There is also an optional Power Meter Clamp available for Load Shedding Control.

Popular features within the APP

• Setting Times to suit lifestyle

• Adjust each room temperature

• Limit electricity consumption to avoid exceeding maximum power available

• Monitor your electricity consumption history

• View the Temperature history by room