HyGenikx Helps Protect Kauai Staff, Despite Serving 200,000 Customers

Share Tweet Share Email

Since opening its first UK store in 2020 during the Coronavirus pandemic, healthy fast food and casual dining chain, Kauai has served over 200,000 customers at their Edinburgh store. Despite such significant customer footfall, not one of their staff has caught Covid during this time. This is not however, purely down to luck but, according to their recent Tweet, the investment that they made in HyGenikx; the air and surface sanitisation system from Mechline, which has helped to protect staff, despite serving 200,000+ customers.

“We opened KAUAI into Edinburgh during pandemic Aug 2020. After serving more than 200,000 customers no one has caught COVID at @KauaiUK. Kauai have 9 Mechline HyGenikx machines that destroy RNA viruses, SARS-CoV-2 the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.” @KauaiUK

Nick Falco Product & Technical Director at Mechline commented:

“It’s great to hear that HyGenikx is helping to protect and reassure staff and customers 24/7 at leading operators like Kauai – and it is essential to the whole economy that we keep the doors of business open. Unfortunately, physically keeping the doors and windows open is not so great when it comes to customer comfort and sustainability in the colder winter months.

“Indoor air quality is a primary driver when it comes to the transmission of Coronavirus. As a tried and tested technology, HyGenikx has a huge role to play in controlling infections – in fact, we believe HyGenikx is the most rigorously tested unit of its type on the market. Affordable and easy to install, HyGenikx is a plug and play solution for a challenging world.”

The Kauai team installed nine HyGenikx units throughout the Edinburgh store where James Wilson, Managing Director at Kauai UK believes its absentee record and food shelf-life bears witness to the effectiveness of HyGenikx, as he explains:

“We have four HyGenikx units front of house, two in the kitchen and one in each toilet, to help protect all areas, staff and customers, and so far, our staff have reported no viral illnesses. Our air is permanently cleansed, and, without question, HyGenikx has helped us maintain a healthy work environment.

“We have also noticed that ingredients are lasting longer. Front of house we have a display kitchen where fresh food is made from scratch and people can watch it being made.

Our ingredients are certainly keeping for longer than you would expect, and I believe it is down to the fact we have the HyGenikx machine. Mechline products are certainly going into the next Kauai store!”

The Kauai endorsement for HyGenikx follows independent laboratory trials conducted by Campden BRI, which confirmed that HyGenikx is effective at removing airborne Coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 which causes Covid-19 – as the results of the trials proved that HyGenikx removed up to 99.99% of an airborne Covid-19 surrogate.

HyGenikx is a revolutionary wall-mounted air and surface sanitisation system which is proven to quietly and efficiently eradicate bacteria, viruses and microbes on contact — providing 24/7 hygiene and safety protection without the need for human intervention. It improves infection control for staff and customers, neutralises all odours and is also proven to reduce spoilage by extending the shelf-life of perishable food on average by 58%, and up to 150% for certain produce.

The HyGenikx range has models to suit every business from restaurants to bars, hotels, care homes and offices – with specialised units available for food preparation areas, cold rooms, washrooms and refuse areas.