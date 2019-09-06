IDEXX Launches New Rapid Water Test to Aid in the Fight Against Legionnaires’ Disease

IDEXX, the global leader in rapid microbiology testing for water, has introduced Legiolert, a new culture testing method that enables building owners and facility managers to simplify water testing and reduce the risk posed by Legionnaires’ disease. Legiolert is a highly sensitive method for the confirmed detection of Legionella pneumophila in water and delivers results up to seven days faster than traditional testing methods. Legionella pneumophila is the most common Legionella species in water and the primary cause of Legionnaires’ disease, which is deadly for about 1 in 10 people who contract it and often causes long-lasting symptoms for survivors.

Legiolert provides a confirmed result in 7 days, versus up to 14 days with traditional culture methods.

The Legiolert test is based on a bacterial enzyme detection technology that signals the presence of Legionella pneumophila through utilisation of a substrate present in the Legiolert reagent. Legionella pneumophila cells grow rapidly and reproduce using the rich supply of amino acids, vitamins and other nutrients present in the Legiolert reagent. Actively growing strains of Legionella pneumophila use the added substrate to produce a brown colour indicator.

www.idexx.co.uk/water/products/legiolert.html