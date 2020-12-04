If You Are A Pub Owner, Bar Manager, Marketing Executive Or Restauranteur Our Simple Online Tool: The Footfall Driver Will Help You Get More Customers Back into Your Business…

Maybe you’ve seen some of your hard earned work fall flat on its face, as your business is open one minute and closed by the Government the next with little or no warning.

You’ve probably experienced, being left out in the cold facing the cold harsh realities of a losing your business whilst ‘The Big Boys’ remain resilient.

It seems that nearly all of us in this business have experienced something like this from time to time, especially this year. And truth be known, it’s at times like these that experience of how to effectively Drive Footfall counts.

I’m guessing you probably don’t know what to do for the best right now, everyone is doing the same type of marketing and competing for the same customers who are looking like being less well off than ever.

And therein lies the big problem, and why most end up between an inevitable rock and a hard place. Less budget to attract customers but need more customers more than ever.

Somewhere in my experience, between the utter mad panic of a re-launch, rock bot- tom budgets and the ever-increasing demands of a

smaller customer base.

Its exactly why in my experience, something always has to give.

And when something has to give, the simplest form of tick box marketing activity is the one that most businesses will opt for… you know what I mean.