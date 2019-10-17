iMettos Commercial Catering Equipment

iMettos Limited is aiming to bring changes to your catering equipment with a range of high quality products and greater prices. Our products are famous on the latest technology design, durable construction, ensuring maximum customer satisfaction and reliability.

iMettos catering equipment will be a lead player in running a successful pub, restaurant, hotel and contract catering company/business, iMettos offers a huge range of cooking equipment, kitchen equipment, barware, stainless furniture and warming appliances to ensure your business runs smoothly and efficiently.

Our expert technical team designs and develops our products and brand with professional product knowledge and long standing experience. In the manufacturing process we put special attention on using only top class materials and make the latest technologies available for our production.

All iMettos product are covered with a Manufacturers 2 Years Parts and Labour Warranty back to base.

DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE TO ALL NEW CUSTOMERS

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

www.imettos.co.uk

E-Mail: sales@imettos.co.uk

Tel: 01908 083636