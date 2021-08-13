Increase Profit with CardsSafe

The CardsSafe system is specifically designed to securely retain customer credit, debit and ID cards while the cardholder runs a tab.

CardsSafe works with the hospitality industry to assist with bar tabs which undoubtedly help to increase profits.

Young’s pubs, Hilton Hotels, and many independent and chain restaurants and pubs have been using CardsSafe for many years. The system helps them increase the bottom line by reducing charge backs and walkouts, while fighting card fraud at the same time.

With COVID caution still in place, many businesses are relying on pre-pay at their establishments. However, this virtually eliminates the opportunity to upsell. Without retaining cards to encourage customers to order more, the only alternative to increasing revenue is to hike up prices. As Phil Dixon, a former advisor to the BII, explains, “If you want to increase spend, you must retain cards.” A simple solution, and one that could be a quick and easy win.

CardsSafe is also a valuable asset to venues with out- door service areas. Debbie, Director of The Deer’s Hut in Liphook, Hampshire, explains, “The CardsSafe system is great for servicing customers who enjoy our outside areas.” It takes away the temptation for walk-outs, saving hospitality venues hundreds of pounds each month as a result.