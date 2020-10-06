Increase Your Business Capacity with A Temporary or Semi-Permanent Structure

Creating extra space within a garden centre can often be a long drawn-out process but you can achieve this in just a few days by installing one of our temporary or semi-permanent structures.
Our extensions fix seamlessly onto your current building or alternatively they can be used as a standalone structure.
The structures can be fully operational and ready to accommodate your customers in just a few days with little to no disturbance to the day to day running of your business.
One of the major benefits of using their Space Building System is it negates the need for expensive ground works prior to installation. Designed and manufactured in Wiltshire, the building is delivered to site in kit form and is built from the ground up, regardless of the terrain.The only requirements are a small crew and a forklift.
With 100% of the structural elements being re-usable, the environmental impact is negligible.