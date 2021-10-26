Increase Your Usable Floorspace with Commercial Awnings

Share Tweet Share Email

At Roché we offer award-winning retractable wall-mounted and freestanding awnings from leading German manufacturers Markilux and Weinor. Our team of experts have over 20 years’ experience in advising businesses on the right awning to suit a variety of outdoor spaces, and can help you maximise potential revenue by increasing usable floorspace.

Whether it’s accommodating smokers outdoors or covering a terrace bar, our commercial awnings can create a unique feature for your business and add instant curb appeal for those located on busy high streets. For an added wow-factor you can add signwriting to help reinforce your brand and drive people into your business who may have otherwise walked by without noticing.

All our products are made-to-measure and completely customisable to meet your exact requirements, with powder coated frames in a range of RAL colours and hundreds of weather-resistant fabrics to choose from. Take advantage of accessories such as lights and infa-red heaters to create a desirable location for customers to relax and be comfortable while they enjoy evening meals or drinks.

Our teams of engineers and surveyors are based nationwide and use their experience to ensure each installation is completed to an extremely high standard. During the initial stages of the project the surveyor will be available to discuss changes and address any questions you might have so that you receive the best experience possible.

