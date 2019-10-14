Increasing Revenue Outside

If you have Outside Space, then you have the potential to increase revenue. During the summer everyone knows this, but just think if you could generate an income for the whole 12 months no matter the weather.

This summer we installed a retractable terrace cover with LED lighting in a small local freehold pub. The landlord has reported that he has increased revenue every week since it was installed compared to last year with payback expected by Christmas! All in an area of less than 25m2!

Just think how you could achieve the same……

The choice is vast, so come and chat to us about selecting the structure that will suit you best. There is a choice of retractable or fixed roof in a flat or pitched structure which can be free-standing or fixed to the building! There are also Jumbo umbrellas, garden gazebos and marquee-style canopies or a lightweight retractable structure. It is entirely up to you what you choose, however we will help you with advice and options to ensure you make the most of your space.

For more help and information visit our website or give us a call. We are specialists in shade and shelter and we are ready to help.

