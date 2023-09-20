Indoor Dining & Bar Furniture

Share Tweet Share Email

As Autumn beckons, our focus moves to creating memorable, visual and comfortable indoor hospitality spaces to enhance your customer experience, dwell time and your revenue.

But what suits your venue’s style?

Woodberry, longtime experts in supplying outdoor furniture, have now launched a range of indoor furniture based on client favourites.

This first indoor range sees dining, bar and café furniture in 4 distinct styles.

Traditional

If your venue is more traditional with cosy interiors and a focus on wooden furniture, Woodberry has you covered with a range of dark wood dining and bar furniture.

Scandi-style minimalism

For sleek, minimalist interiors, there is a range of design-led light oak-coloured chairs and pedestal tables. Each chair has a distinct design style that can easily be mixed and matched.

Industrial

For stand out, quirky industrial look interiors, Woodberry has developed their iconic outdoor designs for indoor use. Gabion cage base tables can be filled with your choice of filling. Or if long communal tables work best for your venue, the Discovery Range Tables and Benches have black metal legs and chunky wood effect tops.

Colourful Bistro

Featuring brightly coloured mix and match metal chairs, colourful vintage distressed tabletops, and marble effect pedestal tables. This bistro range offers subtle Parisian elegance or bright colourful vintage vibes.

Woodberry is keen to understand what furniture works best for your needs so please talk to the friendly team about your requirements.

For an indoor furniture brochure call our team or download a copy from the Woodberry website

01926 889922

mail@woodberry.co.uk

www.woodberry.co.uk/brochures