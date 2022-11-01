Indulge Your Customers with Mozart Chocolate Liqueur

Share Tweet Share Email

Mozart Chocolate Liqueur is the world-renowned Austrian chocolate liqueur that combines two favorites from the world of indulgence: chocolate & spirits.

Exclusively natural ingredients, a sugar beet distillate and the exquisite craftsmanship of the master distiller & chocolatier, from the Mozart Distillery in Salzburg, combine unique quality ingredients and flavors in a Chocolate Symphony that proudly boasts the “made in Austria” quality seal.

Mozart is the number one chocolate liqueur in the on-trade (CGA, P6 2022) and it’s clear to see why. Featuring classic flavours such as cream, white and dark (Vegan), as well as trending flavours Strawberry, Coffee and Pumpkin Spiced, the full portfolio is award winning. Most recently, the brand has been awarded with medals across the range in 2022’s IWSC Awards and the Bartender’s Brands Awards, to name a few. Mozart has been named “Liqueur Producer of the Year 2020” for the second time, after being awarded this title back in 2017 for it’s premium range of chocolate flavours.

This year, Mozart Chocolate Liqueur invested over £100,000 into building brand awareness amongst consumers and the trade, including an influencer and PR campaign as well as partnerships with the likes of German Gymnasium (part of the D&D group), The Whiskey Exchange and Amazon, plus many more.

Mozart Chocolate Liqueur can be enjoyed in many different ways – in its pure and natural state, slightly chilled on ice, over ice cream, in a hot drink or as a ‘choctail’. The most popular way to use Mozart is in an Espresso Martini, a popular cocktail with consumers over the winter months.

Mozart Chocolate Espresso Martini

40ml Mozart Cream Chocolate Liqueur

35ml Espresso (cold)

25ml Vanilla Vodka

Shake over ice and strain into a martini glass.

For more information and Choctail inspiration please visit www.mozartchocolateliqueur.com