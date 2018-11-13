Industry Employers, Job Centres And Industry Bodies Join Forces For Hospitality Works

Returning for 2019, the annual Hospitality Works campaign will once again promote the hospitality sector as a great place to work, as part of a three-week initiative up and down the country, launching on Valentine’s Day (14th February) 2019.

Along with the support of national hospitality employers, the campaign will be led by the Department for Work and Pensions, The Springboard Charity, UKHospitality and the British Beer and Pub Association – enthusiastically highlighting the great career opportunities available across the sector, with an aim to alleviate skills shortages.

Springboard’s Chief Executive, Anne Pierce CBE, says; “In an industry where skills shortages continue to be challenging, and labour shortages are heading rapidly to crisis point, there is an acute need to take positive action to attract more people from the UK into the hospitality industry, and fill the growing number of vacancies – particularly in the cities. This is why Springboard will be, once again, joining DWP as a major partner in Hospitality Works, rallying our industry partners, ambassadors and delivery teams to engage, inspire and influence jobseekers to join our fantastic industry, through a range of national and local inspirational activities and events in partnership with job centres in every region of the country.”

Chief Executive of UKHospitality, Kate Nicholls wrote; “The hospitality sector is a dynamic and exciting place to work, offering a wide range of roles to suit employers in almost any situation. We sometimes struggle to get the message across and, too often, we are seen as a source of employment only for young people looking for part-time work. In reality, there is almost no end to what we can offer for hardworking, driven individuals looking to embark on a long and exciting career. Hospitality Works is a great initiative to get that message out to employers and people looking to work in a vibrant sector, and UKHospitality is very proud to support it.”

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association commented; “Once again, we are delighted to be supporting the Hospitality Works campaign. Our industry needs to do more to recruit UK citizens to our workforce, especially pub chefs and kitchen staff. Working in a pub is a challenging but fun and rewarding career. Campaigns such as Hospitality Works do a great job of promoting the huge variety of career options the hospitality sector can provide.”

Hospitality Works 2019 will also be supported by some of the biggest employers in the industry – including McDonalds, Hilton, Caffé Nero, Bourne Leisure and Yo! Sushi. This includes visiting schools, holding events at job centres and welcoming jobseekers into their businesses for a taste of hospitality, helping them to better understand the opportunities that are available to them within the sector.

Bourne Leisure commented; “Bourne Leisure really enjoy the Hospitality Works initiative, because it showcases our vibrant sector and creates thousands of fantastic opportunities in hospitality.”

The Hospitality Works campaign has created in excess of 8,000 work placements since its inception back in 2015, and a record number of opportunities for a record number of jobseekers are expected this year.

With further details set to be released over the coming months, this year’s campaign looks to be the largest to date.

If you would like to participate as a business/employer, please email hospitality.works@dwp.gsi.gov.uk or follow the #JobsWithASmile hashtag on social media.