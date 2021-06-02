Innovative Antibacterial Touchpoint Cover That’s Helping Business Reopen Safely!

Share Tweet Share Email

Global Hygiene company Veraco has become leading innovators in hygiene solutions for frequently touched surfaces like doors, hand rails and touch screens. Their Safe Pad™ range of antimicrobial touchpoint covers are trusted across sectors by the likes of Deutsche Bank, CBRE, Muller, COS, Unilever, Canary Wharf Group, Premierships clubs such as Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and many others. As hospitality and retail are reopening, they have launched the Veraco Clear Range™. They are designed for premium settings where it is important to integrate with the interior design but where hygiene safety is still critical.

Veraco products contain a ‘Silver Ion’ technology that attacks harmful bacteria and viruses. The technology kills bacteria by reducing microbial growth up to 99.99 %. It breaks down the biological makeup and prevents its ability to reproduce, multiply and form bio-films.

Antimicrobial silver technology is not new and has been used in hospitals and critical care for a long time. The products work continuously on touch so they provide an important backup to other measures like cleaning and hand hygiene.

George Strong from Veraco said “It is really important that we listen to the market and respond to what they tell us. Hygiene safety is critical everywhere but for businesses where the design experience is also critical, that shouldn’t have to be compromised. Our clear range is a perfect solution for restaurants, bars and hotels.”

www.veraco.co.uk

info@veraco.co.uk

020 8167 2854