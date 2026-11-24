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The Institute of Hospitality (IoH) has launched the 2027 Restaurant Manager of the Year competition, with entries now open to restaurant managers and hospitality professionals performing the role who demonstrate outstanding leadership, service and management skills.

The annual competition recognises the knowledge, leadership, professionalism and commitment to continuous development demonstrated by exceptional restaurant managers, celebrating the people who play a vital role in leading teams, developing talent and delivering outstanding hospitality experiences, and will culminate in a live competition and showcase on Monday 22 February 2027.

With career progression and professional development increasingly important to the future of the hospitality workforce, Restaurant Manager of the Year provides managers with an opportunity to benchmark their skills, demonstrate their expertise and gain recognition for the contribution they make to the industry.

The first annual Restaurant Manager of the Year competition was held in 2009, and has continued to provide an opportunity for talented hospitality professionals to showcase their knowledge, experience and practical skills in front of a panel of industry experts.

Robert Richardson FIH MI Hon DLitt, CEO of the Institute of Hospitality, said:

“This is a competition I am particularly excited to see return in 2027. Restaurant managers make an enormous contribution to our industry, and this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the knowledge, leadership and professionalism that they bring to their roles every day.

Over the past year, we have seen the Institute of Hospitality continue to evolve, including the launch of our Fellows’ Hall of Fame, which celebrates some of the outstanding individuals who have made a lasting contribution to hospitality. You never know, the person who takes the title of Restaurant Manager of the Year 2027 could one day find themselves among those celebrated in the Hall of Fame.”

The competition is open to anyone around the world who fulfils the role of Restaurant Manager (this doesn’t necessarily have to be their job title), working full-time and in a team management role for at least five years. Entrants will be asked to demonstrate their knowledge, experience and approach to restaurant management, with shortlisted candidates progressing to the semi-final stage.

The competition will begin with the initial entry stage, with applications closing on Friday 8 January 2027. The shortlist will be announced on Wednesday 13 January, ahead of a semi-finalist briefing on Monday 1 February.

The semi-final, final and showcase will take place on Monday 22 February 2027 at Hotel Café Royal, London.

Along with the trophy and prestigious title of Restaurant Manager of the Year 2027, the winner will also receive a professional development programme tailor-made for them, to assist them in their current role and develop their career, plus a year of tickets to attend the top IoH events of 2027 (including Above & Beyond and the Annual Dinner & Awards ), and free Annual Membership of IoH.

Entries for Restaurant Manager of the Year 2027 are now open. The closing date for entries is Friday 8 January 2027.

To find out more about the competition, eligibility and how to enter, visit https://www.instituteofhospitality.org/restaurant-manager-of-the-year/.