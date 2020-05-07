, Insurance Lifeline For Catering Businesses Struggling In Lockdown

The current economic shutdown has created a critical threat for many businesses in the catering sector – bills are piling up, but the income streams to pay them have been cut off.

A much-needed cashflow lifeline is now available from insurance intermediary Rerusni, with its new 15-month policies offering zero premium payments for the first 3 months, plus the option to pay via instalments from month 4 with no interest charges.

This insurance cash-bridge will help business owners and operators in the catering sector to stay covered and protect cashflow. Importantly, Rerusni’s tailored policies for business premises also waive the occupancy and utility cancellation requirements usually associated with typical policies – helping catering and related businesses to be ready to reopen when the time comes.

Rerusni spokesperson Paul Jeffries said: “We understand that what business operators need are fast and simple solutions that allow them to cut overheads while maintaining future viability. Balancing the requirement to keep essential insurance cover in place with no current income is a drain that caterers don’t need right now.

“While the long-term economic fall-out from the current coronavirus crisis may still be unclear, switching to Rerusni is an easy step business owners and operators can take to cut overheads, shore up business resilience at this difficult time and help businesses survive for the future.”

Rerusni (the name is a play on the spelling of insurer) has been set up by commercially minded and experienced small business owners. It arranges business insurance, including premises, contents, public and employee liability cover, as well as directors, officers and professional indemnity insurance, if needed. Rerusni is a trading name of Ensley Limited. Ensley Limited is an appointed representative of MGA Managers Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

For more information got to www.rerusni.com