Interclean Amsterdam Online 12-15 May

The current COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the world and as the people become more focused on hygiene and cleaning, knowledge transfer has become even more crucial.

To facilitate this knowledge transfer, Interclean Amsterdam has created an online programme that will run from 12-15 May. The Interclean Amsterdam Online programme consists of webinars, live interviews, expert sessions which are free to attend.

Speakers include: Didier Pittet (WHO Collaborating Center), Pierre Parneix (Bordeaux Hospital University Center), Alexandra Peters (WHO Collaborating Center), Leon Wennekes (CINET), Josefien ten Have (Consumatics), Marieke Weerts (Atir).

The programme

Every day of the programme will cover a specific theme:

12th May: Innovation Day

13th May: Healthcare Cleaning

14th May: Expert Session

15th May: Show Preview

For the full programme and to register, visit: https://www.intercleanshow.com/amsterdam/programme/isaonline/

We hope you will join us online!