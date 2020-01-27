Interclean – Celebrating Global Achievements and Innovation in the Sector

The Amsterdam Innovation Award returns once again, with the 13th edition of the prestigious event set to take place at Interclean Amsterdam 2020.

When it comes to gaining recognition for your achievements in the professional cleaning and hygiene industry, there are few better ways to do it that by winning the Amsterdam Innovation Award. A celebration of the latest technical cleaning marvels from over 40 countries, it’s a hugely important event for organisations – especially as it signals the future direction of the industry.

The InnovationLAB returns to Interclean Amsterdam

Central to the Amsterdam Innovation Award activities at Interclean Amsterdam 2020 will be the InnovationLAB platform. Returning to the show following its success in 2018, the InnovationLAB will again showcase all nominated products and host the award ceremony itself.

“Innovation has always been the beating heart of every Interclean show, so we’re delighted to bring the InnovationLAB back for another year,” said Robert Stelling, RAI’s exhibition manager Interclean. “We received plenty of positive feedback about the platform and look forward to offering even more in 2020. The InnovationLAB is the place to be for companies looking to gain in-depth insight into the future of professional cleaning and hygiene.”

The Amsterdam Innovation Award is far from the only event taking place at the InnovationLAB. The platform will also be the home of the Facility Inspiration Event, the Interclean Hackathon, the Zero Waste Dome and the Robot Arena – not to mention a variety of seminars and workshops designed to provide attendees with a clear vision for the future of their organisations.

The Facility Inspiration Event will offer a fresh focus for facility professionals in attendance. It will take place across three days of the show (Tue 12 – Thu 14 May) and offer more in-depth discussions about the opportunities created in the sector by rapidly developing technology.

New event coming to the InnovationLAB in 2020

Another new event featuring at the InnovationLAB in 2020 will be the Interclean Hackathon. Powered by Facility Apps, the Interclean Hackathon is designed to support the acceleration of digitalisation and to attract the next generation of IT students and young professionals looking for their next career move. It will provide organisations with the ideal opportunity to connect with the young talent set to transform the future of the industry.

Zero Waste Dome and Robot Arena Return

The InnovationLAB will also feature returning sections of the exhibition – including the Zero Waste Dome and the Robot Arena. The Zero Waste Dome will be an expansion of the previous shows’ Zero Waste LAB, giving attendees the chance to meet the most exciting start-ups operating in the area of sustainability. The Robot Arena will, once again, show off the latest in automated cleaning with several robots put through their paces.

Additional seminars will include a dedicated laundry programme, as well as a morning dedicated to exploring the future of the industry. Looking beyond innovative products and services, it will address the question of what the future will bring us all – both in terms of leadership and digitalisation.

There’s no doubt the InnovationLAB will, once again, be one of the most popular and talked about areas at Interclean Amsterdam.

Interclean Amsterdam 2020 will take place from 12-15 May 2020 at RAI Amsterdam. Discover more about how the world’s most advanced cleaning show can help you – register here for more information.