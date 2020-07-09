, Interclean to Become Hybrid Event in November

Interclean is excited to announce its inaugural hybrid event.

Interclean has extended the physical event, taking place from 3-6 November at RAI Amsterdam to a combination of online and offline making it possible for everyone to join, taking in mind global government and company restrictions on traveling and large gatherings.

Online and onsite educational sessions will complement each other and are available for everybody throughout the day as well as the possibility to (virtually) visit companies, plan meetings with whom you want to meet and socialize with your peers.

In addition to the regular knowledge programme onsite, attendees will be able to follow the interactive sessions live online in which they can ask questions directly to the speakers.

Ensuring safety during the event

RAI Amsterdam is ready to organise Interclean Amsterdam in a safe and responsible manner. Robert Stelling, exhibition manager, explains; “We have every confidence that we are able to proactively and effectively address all Covid-19-related risks at the show. We are fully prepared to bring people together safely and let them experience again the power of connections in both the physical as well as the virtual world.”

The most important measure will be that all people need to keep 1.5 metre distance from others at all times. There will be safety paths of 4 metres and we perform crowd management and routing to stimulate the flow of visitors. With maximum prevention in mind the exhibition floor is re-arranged, to ensure that exhibitors are perfectly able to have their personal meetings and offer hospitality on their stands.

Next to that RAI will ensure good hygiene by providing such means as touchless hand sanitiser, soap, napkins, anti-sceptic wipes and other cleaning materials.

Building consensus

The current challenge has only made us more committed in fulfilling our role as the meeting place for hygiene professionals, through building bridges for successful cooperation, and by providing a platform for sharing of expertise across the global industry. We firmly believe that this is even more important as organizations worldwide are looking to build consensus on how to tackle outbreaks like the Corona virus. Thus, Interclean Amsterdam can provide important impetus for the global economy at a time when it is much needed in view of global health issues.

About Interclean

Established in Amsterdam in 1967, the world-leading Interclean events are organised by RAI Amsterdam. The Interclean brand represents products and solutions that tackle a wide range of challenges within the professional cleaning industry. Interclean Amsterdam 2020 will be the world’s largest professional cleaning and hygiene event from 3 – 6 November 2020. For more information: www.intercleanshow.com