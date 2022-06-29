Introducing 8Track: A New UK Made Premium Spiced Rum

Share Tweet Share Email

Upbeat Spirits, a new independent drinks company based in Cornwall, introduced an exciting new spiced rum – with the launch of 8Track.

The refreshing new spiced rum boasts a full flavour, smooth, zestful spirit – balanced with fresh citrus and warm spice – offering a premium, all-natural and high-quality product.

Owing its name to the iconic 20th century eight-track recording kit used by artists ranging from the Beatles to David Bowie, 8Track was born from a shared love of music, togetherness, celebrating good times. 8Track is designed to be enjoyed served straight, on the rocks, with a quality mixer or as the base of a cocktail.

Made from a base of fine Guyanese rum, the bespoke blend is infused with Seville oranges, vanilla, cloves, ginger and cinnamon to create a unique spirit that is already winning many fans. In its first 12 months of trading, 8Track is now served in over 700 bars and pubs and has won several awards, including a Gold at the recent London Spirits Competition.

8Track is showing its commitment to celebrating and supporting independent music by partnering grass-roots music festivals and venues and also by show-casing unsigned music artists in 8Track’s social media and through “8Track Presents” nights at music pubs from Cornwall to London and Manchester.

Striving to do better for the planet, 8Track uses only lightweight recycled glass bottles (which are 100% recyclable) and is partnering with paper packaging pioneers, Flexi-Hex – to offer a sustainable packaging solution that’s plastic free.

Standing out from the crowd, the fun-loving and exciting new rum is presented with a bold and bright label design – encapsulating its ‘good times’ philosophy.

8Track signature serves include:

Back to Black: In a tall glass, squeeze in the juice of half of a fresh lime. Drop two lime wedges into the glass and top with ice cubes.

Pour in a double measure of 8Track and pour over cold cola. Stir with a barspoon and start sipping – with nonchalance.

Twisted Fire Starter: Fill a tall glass with ice and add a measure or two of 8Track.

Pour over ginger beer, stir with a barspoon and garnish with a twist of lime. Feel the heat.

Night Fever: Fill a tall glass with ice cubes, followed by a measure of 8Track. Top-up with Mediterranean tonic and garnish with a slice of fresh orange. Guaranteed to keep you cool, on the hottest of dancefloors.

8Track is available nationwide in the UK through regional and national wholesalers including St. Austell Brewery, www.Masterofmalt.com www.eebria.com Inn-Express and Baby Bottles. 8Track has also recently won a listing with Nectar.

Visit www.8Trackrum.co.uk for details.