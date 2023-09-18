Introducing Master of Malt Trade, the Award Winning Future Forward Drinks Wholesaler

Share Tweet Share Email

Master of Malt Trade stock and deliver an almost unrivalled range of over 15,500+ spirits, liqueurs, vermouths, sherries, bitters, wines and champagnes that are curated by their team of passionate specialists.

With an ethos of ‘by the industry, for the industry’, they have a focus on offering flexibility, simplicity and responsiveness to meet modern trading needs. There is no minimum order across their extensive catalogue, they also offer national next day delivery with an 8.30pm cut off time, as well as free delivery on orders over £200 (ex VAT). With an innovative people centric approach, their customer on-boarding and management systems offer a personal touch, with the convenience and accessibility of a multi-award winning digital platform.

The hospitality landscape is changing; unpredictability around consumer attendance and spending habits means that businesses are having to become incredibly nimble and flexible, whilst closely watching cashflow. It is with this foresight that Master of Malt Trade have extended their next day delivery cut off time to 8.30pm, to offer their customers the ability to navigate whatever situations arise with ease and minimal impact on the following days, from last minute events to unexpected busy periods, and running out of products.

“Our industry is constantly evolving to meet customer needs, so as a supplier you must be able to rapidly evolve your offering and service to best support these” explains Liam Belton, Trade Lead at Master of Malt. “Modern hospitality requires a modern approach, we strive to deliver a service that keeps up with what we ourselves, as consumers, expect. For us, this is a focus on offering flexibility, simplicity and responsiveness to support modern trading.”

Master of Malt Trade pride themselves on a digital first approach and want to lead the future of trade wholesale by making it easier to discover and order new products. They also have a flexibility of response in creating their own products, as part of their sister business Atom Labs, as well as wanting to take care of the future by working with responsible farmers who are sustainable in their methods and production, such as B-Corp certified Mijenta and the Oxford Distillery.

From caterers, bars, restaurants, nightclubs and hotels, to independent retailers, wholesalers and events companies, Master of Malt Trade is here to support your business.

