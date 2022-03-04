Is TEAPY T-4-1 The Future Of Tea Service?

Share Tweet Share Email

Perfect brewing conditions, a proven 40% saving in staff time compared to teapot service, and a unique “aroma burst”, make TEAPY T-4-1 an obvious choice for any foodservice operation. Mosaic Hospitality have over five years experience of TEAPY T-4-1 used with tea bags at The Stables Kitchen, Bramall Hall. According to director Kirsten Inverarity, “I immediately saw its advantages for busy operations like ours.” Not far away, at MarJoe’s speciality tea and coffee shop, tea aficionado Lawrence Turner serves only loose leaf teas, offering a choice between TEAPY T-4-1 and teapot service. “The majority of our customers choose TEAPY T-4-1 and we prefer serving with it, providing the best possible tea with the least possible effort”.

TEAPY T-4-1 is the clear preference of serving staff, a complete tea service safely carried in one hand, or more servings on one tray, fewer pieces to dishwash, and easy to store ready for the next use, saving up to 70% shelf space.

The latest TEAPY designs include no less than three inventions, two already patented and one patent-pending, that enable these breakthrough benefits in serving and enjoying tea and other infusions. TEAPY T-4-1 is also used for hot chocolate, mulled wine and coffee bags.

Serial inventor Roland Hill’s one-way vision inventions are used on bus and retail window advertisements worldwide, including Pret, Eat, Costa and Starbucks. They have won three Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, two for Innovation and one for International Trade. He believes TEAPY T-4-1 will be just as successful, “All TEAPYs are made in the UK, of either Eastman Tritan copolyester or bone china, each providing the perfect tea experience.”

