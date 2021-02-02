Isle Of Man Ends Lockdown Restrictions

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality businesses across the Isle of Man are now open as all covid-19 lockdown restrictions were lifted as of yesterday February 1, which sees the Isle of Man become the first part of the UK fully reopen. Social distancing and face mask rules have also been scrapped.

All pubs, clubs and restaurants have been closed since 23 March to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown was successful in preventing the spread of the virus, and the island’s 50 pubs have now been allowed light to throw open their doors, its borders however, which have been shut since March will remain closed to all but residents and key workers.

The Isle of Man is presently operating with border level four restrictions meaning residents and key workers are able to travel freely but borders are closed. There is a mandatory 21-day self-isolation period when returning to the island.

Isle of Man chief minister Howard Quayle said: “We do not believe there is currently any evidence of community transmission. We are, therefore, lifting all lockdown restrictions for businesses and individuals. Residents can go out, visit friends and loved ones, children can go back to their classrooms, and businesses can reopen their doors. Social distancing and face coverings will be a matter of personal choice.”