It’s likely one of the first actions your customers take on being served food, isn’t to pick up their cutlery but to grab their phone instead. With diners continuing to share their food experiences across social media, creating the wow factor has never been more important.

But are you making the most of this influential advertising opportunity? Serving your dishes alongside custom printed greaseproof paper elevates your presentation but, more crucially, it guarantees customer images are branded with your logo. Not only do you ensure your skills are credited to your business, you utilise existing customers to upsell your products to their social media network.

Presentation matters for take-out customers too, with the unboxing event now considered a fundamental part of the buying experience. Adding intentionally customised touchpoints, such as branded greaseproof paper, improves both the look and feel of products, and helps create a sense of anticipation and value. In fact, consumers repeatedly tell us that the use of branded greaseproof encourages them to rate a venue as more professional, longer established and raises their expectations of the food they’ll eat. Most importantly it encourages an experience that consumers want to repeat and can’t wait to share with their friends.

If you’re looking ahead to a summer filled with outdoor food events, then you’ll know that standing out from the competition is vital. Serving your brand alongside your food is an obvious advertising opportunity when customers eat on-the-go, and it’s an ideal way of increasing footfall. Branded greaseproof sheets are an affordable way to spice up your existing plain packaging and provide a new and convenient way to wrap and serve your items.

At it's a Wrap we believe adding branding to your food shouldn't be difficult and it's our passion to help businesses of all sizes to "brand like the big guys" with our custom printed greaseproof paper.

