It’s Official – Mr Porky Is The Great Tasting No 1 Brand In Pork Snacks!

Mr Porky Original Scratchings, the best-selling scratching from category leaders Tayto, has just won a 2020 Great Taste Award. This means that every Mr Porky product is now officially Great Tasting, with other snacks just not coming up to scratch.

But the pork snacks ranges aren’t completely hogging the limelight… Tayto’s food service exclusive REAL Handcooked Crisps have also won Great Taste awards for their deliciously punchy flavours – Jalapeno Pepper and Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar.

Matt Smith, Marketing Director, Tayto Group says, “As the No1 brand with a 43% share1, Mr Porky is looking to drive further category growth with a refreshed range of award-winning products and new formats including clipstrips for easy merchandising with BWS. The new designs have improved stand-out, preserving the artisan appeal that consumers are looking for and the new packs are already delivering increased rate of sale, promising a sales boost for retailers.”

The new range from Mr Porky includes:

Mr Porky Original Scratchings – the latest award-winning recipe, in its familiar gold packs, remains Mr Porky’s best-selling scratching.

Mr Porky Hand Cooked Scratchings – hand cooked in small batches, this premium product won a Great Taste award in 2019 and is the ultimate pork scratching! With the highest purchase intent of any pack in consumer research, it promises to become a top seller.

Mr Porky Crispy Strips is a relatively new innovation that is delivering strong sales by offering a lighter eat compared to a traditional scratching. Made from thin strips of shoulder rind – instead of the shank rind of a scratching – they have a light and crispy texture akin to bacon rind when grilled, appealing to those who may consider a scratching too heavy for, say, a daytime snack.

Given scratchings tend to be bought on impulse, are mainly consumed with a drink and one in five consumers will not buy another snack if scratchings are not available2, it really makes Mr Porky a ‘must-stock’ item on every BWS fixture.

The new range is currently rolling out across all major mults, Convenience and On-trade.

IRI Market Place | Total GB | Total Pork Snacks | Value | MAT to 6 Sep 20

Norstat | 1,808 pork snacks consumers | Shoppers in Supermarkets, Convenience, P&T, Discount stores | Jan 20

And here’s what the judges said about Mr Porky Original Scratchings…

“Loving these… The frying has produced an excellent crunch that, whilst not busting your dentures, produces a satisfying chew and then moves on to the soft fat. There is no oiliness and the seasoning is enough to promote the porkiness.

“Indulgent looking nuggets of pork scratching with an intense pork fat aroma. Wonderful soft bits mix with great pork crackling. The seasoning is excellent. Very moreish – just need a pint to go with it.”