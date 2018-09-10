Jackie Marlow Unveiled As New UKHospitality Chief Operating Officer

UKHospitality is delighted to announce the appointment of Jackie Marlow as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Jackie joins UKHospitality from ISBA, the voice of British advertisers, where she has thirty years of experience and will formally take up the position on Monday 10 September.

Commenting on her appointment, Jackie said: “In under a year, UKHospitality has established itself as the definitive voice for the hospitality sector. This is a great time to be joining this new organisation and I am looking forward to the challenge of leading its commercial arm to ensure it is in an even stronger position to achieve more.

“I am proud to have worked at ISBA and to have lead its growth in membership and commercial revenue. I am now looking forward to meeting with UKHospitality’s diverse and exciting membership and supporting our efforts to promote this brilliant sector.”

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “I am very pleased to welcome Jackie to the team and look forward immensely to working with her. This is a hugely exciting time for UKHospitality and we are in a very strong position commercially. With Jackie as our new COO I know we will achieve even greater things.”