Jangro Launches Digital Cleaning Wall Charts

As bars, restaurants, and cafes reopen, independent janitorial and cleaning distributor extends digital wall chart collection to include the hospitality sector.

As lockdown restrictions continue to loosen and hospitality outlets emerge from their enforced hibernation, they must be extra vigilant when it comes to cleaning and hygiene.To assist with this enhanced focus on infection control, Jangro, the largest network of independent janitorial and cleaning distributors in the UK and Ireland, has extended its award-winning, innovative range of digital wall charts.These cleaning guides now include colour coded plans for the hospitality sector, ensuring a safe and hygienic working environment is maintained.

Jangro’s digital wall chart creator has been updated to enable customers in the hospitality industry to create their own bespoke colour coded plans, featuring the products of their choice for each surface and work space within bar and catering areas. Customers can also upload their own logo, to personalise it to their specific business.