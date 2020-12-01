Jangro Launches Digital Cleaning Wall Charts

As bars, restaurants, and cafes reopen, independent janitorial and cleaning distributor extends digital wall chart collection to include the hospitality sector.
As lockdown restrictions continue to loosen and hospitality outlets emerge from their enforced hibernation, they must be extra vigilant when it comes to cleaning and hygiene.To assist with this enhanced focus on infection control, Jangro, the largest network of independent janitorial and cleaning distributors in the UK and Ireland, has extended its award-winning, innovative range of digital wall charts.These cleaning guides now include colour coded plans for the hospitality sector, ensuring a safe and hygienic working environment is maintained.
Jangro’s digital wall chart creator has been updated to enable customers in the hospitality industry to create their own bespoke colour coded plans, featuring the products of their choice for each surface and work space within bar and catering areas. Customers can also upload their own logo, to personalise it to their specific business.
Once the chart has been created, it can be printed or downloaded for reference.The technology has also been enhanced so that the customer now also receives a QR code, enabling it to be downloaded to a mobile device quickly and easily.
As well as their bespoke copy, the customer will automatically receive a full health and safety compliance pack.This comprises of the relevant safety data sheets, product user guides, and Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) risk assessments of the products that feature on their chart. Essentially, this streamlines all of the health and safety documentation, making it easier for bar, café or restaurant businesses to stay compliant.
Jangro is a dynamic force in the cleaning supply industry and is the largest network of independent janitorial distributors in the UK and Ireland. For more information go to https://wallchartcreator.jangro.net/ or call 01204 795 955.