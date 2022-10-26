Jangro Launches New Catering And Hospitality Catalogue

Share Tweet Share Email

Jangro, the UK and Ireland’s largest network of independent janitorial distributors, is delighted to launch a brand new catalogue, dedicated to the commercial caterer and hospitality sector. Available now in a compact A5 size, it is packed with many new sustainable choices. These include disposable food packaging, cutlery and drinkware that are made from recycled materials and are also compostable, biodegradable, or recyclable.

From mixology, dispensing and serving essentials for bartenders, a large range of glassware (entry-level to fine dining), through to front of house essentials, including crockery, cutlery, oven to tableware, and presentation displays, the new catalogue has it all.

It caters for everything required within commercial kitchens, including equipment and furniture such as ovens, cookers, toasters, dishwashers, juicers and blenders, as well as cook and bakeware, storage and kitchen utensils. For staff, there is an array of uniform and PPE on offer, including chef’s clothing, headwear, hand protection, and footwear.

Also included are kitchen hygiene supplies, which are essential to avoid cross-contamination and the risk of foodborne illness. The catalogue covers all chemicals, paper products, and cleaning products, including the new ntrl range, Jangro’s innovative line of natural and more sustainable cleaning products.

All ntrl products use raw materials that are derived from plant-based extracts; their natural formulas are 100% biodegradable, contain zero petrochemicals, and can reduce the product’s carbon footprint by up to 85%.

Jangro is also proud to offer products for hotels, from brands including Elsyl, and Taylor of London, as well as ranges that are 90% natural. Other features include an array of different signage, fire safety equipment, first aid, waste management, plus washroom essentials including baby change facilities.

Jo Gilliard, CEO of Jangro comments

“We are thrilled to unveil our new Catering and Hospitality Catalogue. It may be a more compact size than previous editions, but it is absolutely bursting with everything a catering business might need for its establishment. What’s more, we have included more sustainable options than ever before, helping our customers to make responsible choices and meet their own sustainability goals.”

For more info or to order a free copy visit Jangro.net or call 01204 795 955.