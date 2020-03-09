Jarapa – Beautiful Lamps, Vases and Glassware from Recycled Glass

Founded in 2002 Jarapa brings design and environmental awareness to interiors with products that combine style and sustainability.

Beautiful lamps, vases and glassware all made from 100% recycled glass. Glass can be recycled endlessly whilst still maintaining its quality, making it a perfect product for customers who are increasingly concerned about the environment.

With Spring just around the corner, we will soon be thinking about outside entertaining. Our Diamante Vases or Hurricane Tealight holders look lovely filled with either flowers or candles. Available in hues of blue, green and pink, they bring the garden inside.

From cosy table lamps to statement floor pieces, Jarapa offers an extensive range of lamp bases created from our glass vases and bottles. Our lamps vary from curvy organic shapes to angular pieces in either clear glass or rich colours to suit all interiors. The flex, rather than being a necessary part of the lamp becomes a design element, curling around inside the lamp it offers interest and is available in an array of colours. The lamps can be complimented with a lampshade designed by our in-house designer.

Jarapa is the perfect choice for your interiors.

www.jarapa.co.uk