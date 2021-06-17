Jasun Envirocare

Despite the lockdown Jasun has continued to expand its Air and Water hygiene division within the hospitality sector. Post lockdown Jasun has found that its multi-disciplined approach to air and water hygiene combined with the fact that as a filter manufacturer has allowed it to respond positively to client requests whilst others are struggling to meet deadlines and site requirements.

Based in Waterlooville, Hampshire Jasun’s service division is able to provide support nationally with engineers covering the whole country.

Where clients also require dire damper testing, which is a legal requirement, they are able to combine this with the other services and reduce overall costs.

Jasun is working with some of the UK’s largest chains as well as offering its bespoke service to smaller operations, and even individual sole proprietor sites.