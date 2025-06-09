J&E Hall Cellar Coolers Impress at Boom Battle Bars

Share Post Share Email

J&E Hall cellar coolers are playing a significant supporting role as the popularity of the Boom Battle Bars entertainment chain gathers pace.

While games such as axe-throwing, crazier golf and augmented reality darts are proving to be a major draw, quality food and drink also contribute to a formula with a multi-generational appeal.

The business opened its first venue in Norwich in December 2020 and has grown steadily since. Boom Battle Bars are a high-volume business serving a lot of draught refreshments, so quality cellar cooling is essential.

Having a very good cooling system for the customer-facing area is critical to the experience that the customers expect.

Heat Recovery (HVAC) has installed J&E Hall cellar cooling equipment in a dozen venues so far. Co-owner Mike Higginson says: “In mid-2020 I had a call from one of the Boom Battle Bar designers who I had done a lot of work for over the years – presenting a great opportunity. We became involved in work at the Liverpool bar in late 2020 during lockdown and it all went on from there. We have installed J&E Hall cellar cooler equipment of varying sizes and specifications in a dozen venues so far. The units are good quality, easy to use and maintain. They are a very good product for the price range.”

Ideal for beer cellars and other applications down to 4°C, J&E Hall’s complete range of cellar coolers provide a cost-effective and reliable solution to maintain specific temperatures required for beer and wine cellars.

Boom Battle Bars is the market leader in a new entertainment concept, competitive socialising, offering games including American shuffleboard, augmented reality darts and axe-throwing as well as conventional pool and beer pong.

