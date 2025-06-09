Jefferson Calor Gas: Your Premier Outdoor Leisure & BBQ Gas Supplier Across the South

Share Post Share Email

As warm weather approaches, outdoor gatherings and BBQs become a highlight of the season. Ensuring a reliable and efficient gas supply is crucial for a seamless experience. Jefferson Gas, with over 30 years of expertise, stands out as a leading supplier of LPG solutions across the South from Eastbourne to Bournemouth.

Jefferson Gas offers a diverse range of gas products tailored for outdoor leisure activities:

• BBQ Gas Bottles: Whether you’re hosting a family BBQ or a larger event, Jefferson Gas provides 5kg & 13kg propane patio gas bottles, ideal for powering small & large gas BBQs.

• Patio Heaters: Extend your outdoor enjoyment in cooler evenings with their selection of patio heaters, including the Lifestyle 14kW Commercial Patio gas heater.

• Camping Gas: For camping enthusiasts, Jefferson Gas supplies Campingaz 907 and 904 gas bottles, ensuring a reliable cooking and heating source during your adventures.

With strategically located depots, Jefferson Gas ensures prompt delivery and easy access to their propane and patio gas cylinder refills:

• East Sussex

• West Sussex

• Hampshire

• East Dorset

Jefferson Gas prides itself on prompt delivery, often same or next day, ensuring your events proceed without a hitch. Their extensive experience in LPG guarantees a reliable and environmentally sensitive energy source for all your outdoor leisure events.

For more information or to place an order, visit www.jeffersongas.co.uk