Jersey Dairy Tops The South West In The Great British Food Awards

Jersey Dairy’s Luxury Softmix Ice Cream has been announced as the South West’s Regional Winner for Provenance in the Great British Food Awards.

This prestigious award recognises the extraordinary history and integrity of the farmer-owned cooperative. In their comments the judges praised the rich and creamy flavour of the ice cream and awarded 100% for provenance, saying that the ice cream is “…a true British product that the nation can be proud of.”

According to the feedback the ice cream is “….a luxury tasting product with a velvety texture and great Channel Island flavour. By only using the milk from their own herd of Jersey cows in the Channel Islands, Jersey Dairy has a great story and integrity and the ice cream deserves its reputation as a winning product in restaurants and shops across the UK and worldwide..”

The Jersey Dairy has a unique heritage which traces back to 1763 and the herds produce a unique type of milk with a worldwide reputation for its taste and creaminess.

The pedigree Jersey cows are allowed to graze freely on natural grass and their milk contains on average 5.3% butterfat and has up to 20% more calcium and protein than other milks. It also has a higher level of vitamins and minerals and is good for immune system. All of these benefits make it especially nutritious and delicious, and perfect for making ice-cream.

“Jersey Dairy is extraordinarily proud of this achievement,” said David Ashton, UK Sales Manager. “It has been a tough year for everybody, but we have come through it with an even stronger sense of purpose. We are unique in that we control everything from grass to glass. This gives us fantastic flexibility, allowing us to support the innovation so fundamental to future success. This award is a way to recognise the hard work that everyone has put in and the way that the team has pulled together during the Covid crisis.

“Thanks to our wonderful Jersey cows, our dairy continues to provide milk and dairy products of exceptional quality to markets at home and overseas.”

Caption: Jersey Dairy Luxury Softmix Ice Cream is delicious served just as it is, or as an addition or complement to almost any dessert.