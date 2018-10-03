Jersey Maintains Its Michelin Shine As Bohemia Retains Its Coveted Michelin Star

Bohemia Restaurant is celebrating yet again after hearing the news that it has retained its coveted Michelin star for the fourteenth year.

Jersey is fast becoming a highlight in the culinary world with many foodie awards and accolades being awarded to the Island’s chefs and restaurants. The results were announced on 1 October 2018 at the Michelin Guide UK 2019 award ceremony, which took place at the BFI IMAX cinema in Waterloo, London.

Bohemia Restaurant’s Head Chef Steve Smith said: “We are absolutely delighted that our passion and commitment has been recognised once again! The whole team has worked so hard over the past year to retain this accolade and I am thrilled.”

He continued: “Jersey is renowned for its high standard of gourmet dining, and we are proud to play our part in this.”

This September 2018, Bohemia was awarded 5AA rosettes for the second year in a row, holding the record for being the first restaurant in the Channel Islands to receive this accolade. Bohemia was also ranked the 14th best restaurant in the whole of the UK in the Good Food Guide 2019 and at number 57 in Square Meal’s Top 100 Best Restaurants 2018. Bohemia is the only restaurant in the Channel Islands to be featured in both lists.