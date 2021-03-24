Jestic Launches New High Output Soft Ice Cream Machine

At just 380mm wide, the new Malibu – Icetro CT 211 with rear ventilation is a high output soft ice cream machine that can pack a serious punch in a compact space.A direct drive motor ensures quiet operation whilst the built in self pasteurising function reduces the need for cleaning and so saves on labour costs.

Jestic Foodservice Solutions has extended its popular range of Malibu soft ice cream machines with the launch of a new easy to use, high performance model, the Icetro CT 211, which is capable of producing 20 consecutive cones and an output of 27kg of luxurious soft ice cream an hour.

The generous 12.5 litre mix hopper saves time as less refills are required and an agitator circulates the ice cream mix maintaining an even temperature and improved product consistency.An easy to use control system can be accessed on the front facing LCD panel, whilst features including standby mode, low level mix alert will keep you in control.

As Steve Morris, Sales Director at Jestic explains: “Malibu – Icetro soft ice cream machines have been a popular choice with a wide variety of foodservice and retail businesses for over 35 years.The new Icetro CT 211 is an ideal choice for high volume sites including leisure venues, take-away outlets, coffee shops or ice cream vans looking to maximise soft ice cream sales as it offers generous profit margins and is incredibly easy to use, easy to clean and to maintain.”

Purchasing an Malibu – Icetro soft serve ice cream machine also comes with the benefit of a comprehensive two year warranty on all major parts and the sup- port of Jestic’s experienced team every step of the way – from delivery, set up, through to product training.