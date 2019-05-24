Jobs For Jamie: Frankie & Benny’s Opens Door For Staff From Jamie’s Italian

A national Italian-American restaurant are offering guaranteed interviews for all 1,000-former staff from Jamie’s Italian, after the celebrity chef’s restaurant group went into administration earlier this week.

Frankie & Benny’s are inviting all 1,000 former team members from Jamie’s Italian in for a guaranteed telephone interview, after the celebrity chef’s restaurant group went into administration earlier this week.

The Italian-American favourite have more than 250 restaurants nationwide and are hoping to help individuals that have been affected by the closures as part of Jamie Oliver’s restaurants going into administration.

Frankie & Benny’s are calling for anyone who has lost their job with Jamie’s Italian, to send their CV into opportunities@trgplc.com putting ‘Jobs for Jamie’ in the subject line, with the guarantee that they will receive a telephone interview, and the hope that there will be positions that suit.

The restaurant last week announced their new ‘Pay With Pics’ promotion to celebrate the launch of their new redesigned menu. Pay With Pics allows hungry customers to get 50% off their main meal simply by posting a picture of their food on social media with the #FrankieAndBennys hashtag.

Frankie & Benny’s has a fresh, contemporary menu after customer feedback was that the old menu was too child-like. Of the 26 new ‘grown-up’ dishes, seven are vegan – making a total of 22 vegan dishes on the menu following success of new vegan additions in January.

Frankie & Benny’s People Director, Bridget Hutchinson, said:

“It was very shocking to hear the news about Jamie’s Italian earlier this week. Discussing it with the team we wanted to do something to help the thousands of employees who were let go and job less as a result.

“We hope by offering any employees an interview we can help them get back on their feet as soon as possible. So, if you are in need due to the recent news please get in touch, we have jobs waiting for you!”