Jura Bean-To-Cup Coffee Machines

Posted by: News in Products & Services October 15, 2019

As the summer fades into autumn and the temperature begins to drop, consumer interest in coffee tends to peak. For many, instant coffee simply doesn’t make the cut anymore, with consumer’s becoming increasingly discerning, and not prepared to settle for anything less than the best.

Taking your restaurant’s coffee experience to a whole new level, Swiss coffee machine manufacturer JURA is the only brand in the world to focus solely on premium automatic bean-to-cup coffee machines. Delivering great design, award-winning technology and a range of speciality coffees, JURA is a loved brand by many well-known restauranteurs.

Perfect for a restaurant offering, the GIGA X8c impresses with its unique speed function, preparing perfect coffee in record time. Featuring a dual spout, the machine is designed with the needs of professional users in mind, delivering the perfect coffee every time with just one touch.

For more information, please visit uk.jura.com

