Jura Professional Coffee Machines

During more than 20 years of developing automatic coffee machines, JURA has come up with many innovative technologies that set new standards. These have been incorporated into the entire range and are now the fundamental ingredients for enjoying the perfect cup of coffee. Each machine contains the wealth of knowledge and experience of their engineers. Functions and components have become standards that will delight you with perfect coffee day-in, day-out, cup after cup.
JURA has a range of Professional coffee machines to cater for the smallest to the largest coffee shop, restaurant, pub, or hospitality venue.Top of the range is the GIGA X8 or X8c available with cool controls, fridges, cashless systems, cup warmers and data communicators. Smart Connect is integrated and suggested daily capacity is 200 cups per day. Still with the GIGA range
is the GIGA X3 or X3c which has most of the features and accessories of its larger sibling but a smaller daily capacity at 150 cups per day.The X10 and the X8 are models to suite mid-range venues with daily capacities of up to 80 cups per day. Finally, the smallest in the range are the WE6 and WE8, still packed with features but offering daily capacities of 30 coffees each. As you would expect from JURA UK there are price points and packages available on all JURA
Professional machines and, of course, all these machines come complete with Smart Connect and J.O.E. the state of the art JURA Operating Experience.
For sales enquiries: ProfessionalEnquiries@jura.com or w: uk.jura.com