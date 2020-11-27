JURA – Speciality Coffee

For lovers of speciality coffee, the updated WE8 automatic coffee machine is now even more perfect.The WE8 now prepares twelve different specialities at the touch of a button. It now offers macchiato, espresso doppio, special coffees and hot water for green tea at

the touch of a button.The new fine foam frother is made from the highest quality materials and has a stunning look and feel. Specially designed for the preparation of speciality coffees with milk foam, it makes cappuccino and other beverages with the very best fine textured foam every time. Recommended maxi- mum daily output 40 cups per day.