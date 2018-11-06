LATEST NEWS

Posted by: Admin in Products & Services November 6, 2018

JURA is a luxury, Swiss coffee machine manufacturer, specialising in bean-to-cup technology. Designed and engineered in Switzerland, each handcrafted machine offers a range of speciality coffees, intelligent technology and stunning design. The brand is renowned for a creating a premium coffee experience; all it takes is the touch of a button to enjoy freshly prepared coffee at any time of the day.

For further information, please visit uk.jura.com or visit the Flagship Store at 148 Marylebone Road.

