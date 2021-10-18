K Fee UK Introduces Affordable, Low Maintenance, All In One Capsule Coffee Machines

K Fee UK are part of the family owned Kruger Group and pride themselves in offering affordable all in one capsule coffee machines and coffee accessories for your pleasure and enjoyment.The coffee machines are compact, easy to operate, low maintenance and, where cost is a major consideration, great value for money. Prices start from only £99.00 for the K-Fee One and include a 2 year swap out warranty.

K – Fee are also explorers and connoisseurs, seeking out and sourcing the finest coffees from around the world. Driven by a passion for coffee, they experiment with new roasts and blends to develop flavours that reflect the latest trends in the coffee market.Their Mr & Mrs Mill coffee capsules, hand-picked coffee beans from the world’s best growing areas are used, gently roasted and ground. As soon as the capsules have been filled, they are given a seal to preserve their freshness and full aroma.